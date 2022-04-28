1 dead in crash south of Roswell

Alex Ross
CHAVES COUNTY N.M. — One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash south of Roswell.
New Mexico State Police say Richard Wiles, 64, of Roswell, died Wednesday night in the crash on U.S. 285 near Darby Road.
State police were dispatched to the scene at about 8:46 p.m.
Early findings of the investigation indicate that Wiles was heading north on U.S. 285 in a 2009 Smart Car, when the tractor-trailer truck turned onto U.S. 285 southbound from Darby Road.
As the tractor-trailer crossed the northbound lanes, State police say Wiles crashed into its rear axle, before spinning around. His vehicle came to a stop and was facing south in the northbound lane when his vehicle was struck head-on by a 2017 Kia Forte.
The driver of the Kia received minor injuries.
The crash is being investigated by state police, with help from the New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau.
