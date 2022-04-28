1 dead in crash south of Roswell

As the tractor-trailer crossed the northbound lanes, State police say Wiles crashed into its rear axle, before spinning around. His vehicle came to a stop and was facing south in the northbound lane when his vehicle was struck head-on by a 2017 Kia Forte.

The driver of the Kia received minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by state police, with help from the New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau.