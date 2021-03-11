1 dead, others injured in shooting near Espanola | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

1 dead, others injured in shooting near Espanola

1 dead, others injured in shooting near Espanola

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 11, 2021 06:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting near Espanola.

New Mexico State Police said they were called to County Road 56 in Chamita after someone reported shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside a Chevrolet Tahoe.

During the investigation, police said the people in the Tahoe were traveling on County Road 56 when the driver pulled into the property of County Road 56 House 89A.

Police report that people at the house told the individuals in the Tahoe to "get out of the property” and then began shooting.

Six people at the residence eventually surrendered to police.

The investigation into what started the dispute is ongoing. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 236 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 236 additional COVID-19 cases
State to prioritize vaccinating New Mexicans, ages 60+, with severe chronic conditions
State to prioritize vaccinating New Mexicans, ages 60+, with severe chronic conditions
Major downtown development project still up in the air
Major downtown development project still up in the air
1 injured after shooting at Coronado mall
1 injured after shooting at Coronado mall
Rio Rancho Police investigate shooting near Club Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho Police investigate shooting near Club Rio Rancho