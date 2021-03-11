1 dead, others injured in shooting near Espanola

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting near Espanola.
New Mexico State Police said they were called to County Road 56 in Chamita after someone reported shots being fired.
When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside a Chevrolet Tahoe.
During the investigation, police said the people in the Tahoe were traveling on County Road 56 when the driver pulled into the property of County Road 56 House 89A.
Police report that people at the house told the individuals in the Tahoe to "get out of the property” and then began shooting.
Six people at the residence eventually surrendered to police.
The investigation into what started the dispute is ongoing.
