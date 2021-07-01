1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving a dirt bike and ATV

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash.
Police said the crash occurred in a remote area south of the Sunport.
One individual was driving an ATV and the other was driving a dirt bike when they both crashed into each other, according to officers.
The ATV driver was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, the dirt bike driver died on scene.
