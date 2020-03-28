1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208

11 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in San Juan County

The second COVID-19-related death is a Bernalillo County male in his 80s. The man died Friday, March 27 after being hospitalized. The individual had several underlying health conditions. The first death was an Eddy county male in his late 70s.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.