1 new death, 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 208

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 28, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 11:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced a second COVID-19-related death and 17 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 208.
The latest confirmed cases include:
The second COVID-19-related death is a Bernalillo County male in his 80s. The man died Friday, March 27 after being hospitalized. The individual had several underlying health conditions. The first death was an Eddy county male in his late 70s.
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
