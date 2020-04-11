1 new death, 86 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,174

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 11, 2020 04:28 PM
Created: April 11, 2020 04:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced 86 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death in New Mexico on Saturday. The state total of confirmed cases is now 1,174 and the death toll is 20. NMDOH also confirmed that 235 people have recovered.
The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:
The latest death COVID-19-related death was a San Juan County male in his 70s.
The case numbers the NMDOH reported Friday, April 10 included one duplicate case in Bernalillo County, one case that had not been lab confirmed in Bernalillo County, and one case in Hidalgo County that has since been reclassified as a non-New Mexico case—the errors have been corrected and are reflected in today’s total COVID-19 cases.
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company