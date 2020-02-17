1 person injured after ART bus crash | KOB 4
1 person injured after ART bus crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 17, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque Rapid Transit was involved in a crash Monday.

According to an official with ABQ Ride, a car tried to make a turn in front of a bus when it was struck on Central near Old Town. 

The car reportedly suffered major damage. The damage to the bus was reportedly minor. It was able to continue on its route. 

One person suffered minor injuries. 


