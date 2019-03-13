1 person rescued from avalanche near Taos | KOB 4
1 person rescued from avalanche near Taos

Stock image of mountains near Taos 

Joshua Panas
March 13, 2019 02:58 PM

TAOS, N.M.- A person had to be rescued from an avalanche in the Village of Taos Ski Valley Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Taos Ski Valley said the person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not currently known.

The spokesperson also said the avalanche hit and damaged at least one structure.

According to an official with the resort, the avalanche did not occur in the Ski Valley. The snow slid in the valley across from it.

