1 teenager found, another still missing following Amber Alert, Missing Endangered Advisory

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 02:21 PM
Created: March 30, 2021 02:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have confirmed that one of the teenage girls who was original the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
Authorities said 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo was located, but 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller is still missing.
The girls were reported missing on Saturday on the Santo Domingo Pueblo.
An Amber Alert initially went out, but it was later changed to a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory after police interviewed a suspect who said he was not involved in the girls' disappearance.
Police did not specify where Zuriah was located.
