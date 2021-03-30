1 teenager found, another still missing following Amber Alert, Missing Endangered Advisory | KOB 4
1 teenager found, another still missing following Amber Alert, Missing Endangered Advisory

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2021 02:21 PM
Created: March 30, 2021 02:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have confirmed that one of the teenage girls who was original the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Authorities said 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo was located, but 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller is still missing.

The girls were reported missing on Saturday on the Santo Domingo Pueblo.

An Amber Alert initially went out, but it was later changed to a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory after police interviewed a suspect who said he was not involved in the girls' disappearance.

Police did not specify where Zuriah was located. 


