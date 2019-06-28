1-year-old missing on Navajo Nation
SHIPROCK, N.M. - Navajo Nation police are asking for the public's help in helping to locate a missing 1-year-old boy.
According to police, Kyron Kelewood was last seen yesterday. Police say he is 21 months old and was last seen wearing grey pants, blue shoes and a beige shirt.
The circumstances of his disappearance are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shiprock police at 505-368-1350.
For volunteer information in search parties call Shiprock Chapterhouse at 505-368-1081.
