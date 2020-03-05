10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative

10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 05, 2020 05:31 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health revealed that 10 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

All of the tests were negative. 

Advertisement

New Mexico is one of 42 states that is currently testing for coronavirus, according to the City of Santa Fe. 

Doctors say the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Police: Teen arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Police: Teen arrested for fatal hit-and-run
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
Stinky season: Skunks hit the Albuquerque metro
Stinky season: Skunks hit the Albuquerque metro
Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman
Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman
Advertisement


10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative
10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative
Presbyterian restricts business-travel to other states amid coronavirus outbreak
Presbyterian restricts business-travel to other states amid coronavirus outbreak
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial
Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial
City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill
City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill