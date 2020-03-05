10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 05, 2020 05:31 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health revealed that 10 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.
All of the tests were negative.
New Mexico is one of 42 states that is currently testing for coronavirus, according to the City of Santa Fe.
Doctors say the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer.
