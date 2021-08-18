$100 incentive offered to get ENMU students and faculty vaccinated

Their incentive started this Monday and they already have almost 100 people who have participated. If students get vaccinated in August they’re also eligible for the state’s incentive of $100 – meaning they’d get $200 just to get vaccinated.

The campus began the semester with a indoor mask mandate already in place.

School officials are hoping the incentive will also help stop the spread of COVID-19, while being able to keep students on campus.

KOB 4 spoke to some students who were excited to take advantage of the "free money."

ENMU-Roswell is in Chaves County, which is almost 44% fully vaccinated, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The campus incentive will run until the middle of October.