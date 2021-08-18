$100 incentive offered to get ENMU students and faculty vaccinated | KOB 4
$100 incentive offered to get ENMU students and faculty vaccinated

Tamara Lopez
Updated: August 18, 2021 08:01 PM
Created: August 18, 2021 04:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The ENMU-Roswell campus is back to life with students back in class, and school officials are hoping to keep it that way.

In an effort to increase the number of students and faculty who are vaccinated, the school just started a vaccine incentive program.

President Dr. Shawn Powell said it’s a really easy process.

“They can show their vaccination card and then we’re able to reimburse them. If they’re a student, it goes into the student account for $100, if it comes from an employee, faculty, or staff administrator, then it will be part of the regular paycheck,” he said.

Their incentive started this Monday and they already have almost 100 people who have participated. If students get vaccinated in August they’re also eligible for the state’s incentive of $100 – meaning they’d get $200 just to get vaccinated.

The campus began the semester with a indoor mask mandate already in place.

School officials are hoping the incentive will also help stop the spread of COVID-19, while being able to keep students on campus.

KOB 4 spoke to some students who were excited to take advantage of the "free money."

ENMU-Roswell is in Chaves County, which is almost 44% fully vaccinated, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The campus incentive will run until the middle of October.


