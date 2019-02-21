100-pound tortoise has gone missing in Roswell

“He’s kind of big, so you can’t miss him, so I went over to the gate and realized it was unlatched,” Emmert said.

Emmert said she closed the gate beforehand, but believes due to strong winds lately, it caused the gate to shake, and unlatch.

“I checked the gate and realized, Oh my gosh, the wind must have blew it open - and he got out,” Emmert said.

Emmert’s niece, Angel, got Dusty for a birthday gift when she was 14 years old. She’s had him for 18 years.

“He’s been a part of my life for actually more than half my life, and he’s my baby, you know. I’m desperate to find him,” Angel said.

Since Dusty’s been missing, she fears the worst.

“Is he with someone safe? Is he just out on the run, going all over New Mexico? Because they can cover a lot of grounds - or if he’s hiding somewhere, is he cold? Did the birds get him, you know? These are the kind of things running through my head,” Angel said.

A few neighbors spotted Dusty, out and about, but none of them knew what to do.

“I know at least two of them called for help, they called 911, they called the police - asked what they should do, because they were worried about him, getting in a road or something,” Emmert said.

However, the family is still hopeful. According to Emmert’s neighbors, he was last seen near Berrendo Creek in Roswell.

A $500 reward will be given for any information leading to Dusty’s safe return.