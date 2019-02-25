$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog | KOB 4
$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog

Faith Egbuonu
February 25, 2019 05:47 PM

ARTESIA, N.M. — An Artesia man's truck was stolen with his dog inside, and he can't imagine life without his four-legged friend.

"I just want Jack back, I just want him back. I don't care about the vehicle. I don't care about the contents. I just want him back," Buddy De Long said.

De Long went to one of his favorite local restaurants Tuesday morning. He recalled the moment he realized his white pick-up truck was gone, with his dog Jack inside.

He said he set the thermostat inside of his truck to keep Jack warm, but figures he left it unlocked by accident.

"It was actually cold Tuesday morning, so I set that for him, got out, I went in, had coffee with my friend - then when I came out, the truck was gone," De Long said.

He believes a still grainy photo caught on surveillance video shows a potential suspect, but he's still uncertain.

"If we find who is responsible for it. I want that person held accountable for it," De Long said.

De Long said he's had Jack for 13 years, and it's been hard to function without him.

He offering a $10,000 to anyone with information concerning the suspect, and if Jack is returned safe and sound.

Faith Egbuonu


