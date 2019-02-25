$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog

He said he set the thermostat inside of his truck to keep Jack warm, but figures he left it unlocked by accident.

"It was actually cold Tuesday morning, so I set that for him, got out, I went in, had coffee with my friend - then when I came out, the truck was gone," De Long said.

He believes a still grainy photo caught on surveillance video shows a potential suspect, but he's still uncertain.

"If we find who is responsible for it. I want that person held accountable for it," De Long said.

De Long said he's had Jack for 13 years, and it's been hard to function without him.

He offering a $10,000 to anyone with information concerning the suspect, and if Jack is returned safe and sound.