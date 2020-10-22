102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election

Steve Soliz
Updated: October 23, 2020 01:25 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 02:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Josephine Vigil Martinez, who will turn 102 years old before Election Day, is planning on voting for president for the 21st time in her life. 

Vigil Martinez has called Chimayo home since 1918.

Advertisement

The political seed was planted early in her life. Her grandfather, Victor Ortega, was a prominent lawmaker who helped New Mexico become a state.

Vigil Martinez said the connection makes her proud to fulfill her civic duty.

"Ever since I became 21, I have voted, every year, in person except one year that I went to Mexico," she said.

In 1940, Vigil Martinez voted in the presidential election for the first time. That year, Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Wendell Wilkie.

"I think it's important because I think that the people should be able to decide how the country is running, and how you feel about the people that are running it," she said.

In 1956 Vigil Martinez helped her late husband get elected as the superintendent of schools for Rio Arriba County. For the next six decades, Vigil Martinez stayed close to politics.

"I have always, always worked during the election," she said. "I think the last time I worked the elections was when I was 97."

This election season, Vigil Martinez said she has been paying close attention to the presidential candidate. She did not like what she saw in the first presidential debate.

"I was very disappointed in the way the president talked to Biden and then Biden came back with some words also, and I just don't think it's the right thing to do," she said.

Vigil Martinez believes the candidates can differ on policy, but should be respectful to each other.

"That's the way it used to be," she said. "I have always listened to the people that were running, especially for the presidency, and they were always respectful to each other. Nothing like now."

Vigil Martinez is a lifelong Republican, but she's still not sure who will get her vote. 

"I think I have more or less made up my mind, but I'm going to wait," she said. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City clarifies position on monitoring churches
City clarifies position on monitoring churches
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
Man charged with treasure hunting in Yellowstone cemetery
Man charged with treasure hunting in Yellowstone cemetery
APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban
APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike
Advertisement


102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election
102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election
Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of US
Vehicles stop at a drive-thru U.S. Census participation campaign organized by Montana Native Vote on the Crow Indian Reservation in Lodge Grass, Mont. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. There have always been geographic and cultural challenges to Census taking on Native lands, but the pandemic dealt a devastating setback. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Man charged with treasure hunting in Yellowstone cemetery
Man charged with treasure hunting in Yellowstone cemetery
Local photographers give pointers for fall photoshoots
Local photographers give pointers for fall photoshoots
UNM on alert for robbery suspect
UNM on alert for robbery suspect