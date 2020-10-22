102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election

"Ever since I became 21, I have voted, every year, in person except one year that I went to Mexico," she said.

In 1940, Vigil Martinez voted in the presidential election for the first time. That year, Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated Wendell Wilkie.

"I think it's important because I think that the people should be able to decide how the country is running, and how you feel about the people that are running it," she said.

In 1956 Vigil Martinez helped her late husband get elected as the superintendent of schools for Rio Arriba County. For the next six decades, Vigil Martinez stayed close to politics.

"I have always, always worked during the election," she said. "I think the last time I worked the elections was when I was 97."

This election season, Vigil Martinez said she has been paying close attention to the presidential candidate. She did not like what she saw in the first presidential debate.

"I was very disappointed in the way the president talked to Biden and then Biden came back with some words also, and I just don't think it's the right thing to do," she said.

Vigil Martinez believes the candidates can differ on policy, but should be respectful to each other.

"That's the way it used to be," she said. "I have always listened to the people that were running, especially for the presidency, and they were always respectful to each other. Nothing like now."

Vigil Martinez is a lifelong Republican, but she's still not sure who will get her vote.

"I think I have more or less made up my mind, but I'm going to wait," she said.