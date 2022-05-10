105-year-old woman loses home in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

"She's really happy, yes. She gets excited cause she gets to see her grandchildren, her great-great-grandchildren, all the family she enjoys them," said Elsie.

It's a bright spot in the family's lives after hearing the unfortunate news that Gallegos's home was lost to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The fire prompted her to evacuate with nearby family and stay with relatives in Los Lunas.

"Oh, it has a lot of memories. A lot of memories were lost," said Elsie.

This isn't the first time she lost her home to a fire, she lost another home in the 60s to an electrical fire. But Gallegos's family says living as long as she has, she's resilient and keeps her family and faith close to her heart.

So what's the secret to a long life?

