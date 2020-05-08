108-year-old New Mexican learns he had COVID-19

A short time later, Ron said his father became sick.

"I didnt know I was sick," Philip said.

"You knew you were sick," Ron told his dad.

"Yeah, but I didnt know what it was," Philip said.

Philip was in the hospital for three days, diagnosed with pneumonia.

Neither Ron, nor Philip were tested for COVID-19 becaus they said they didn't meet the criteria at the time.

Curious about whether they actually had COVID-19, they decided to get an antibody test.

"So I went and took a blood test. They take your blood then send it to the Mayo Clinic, and they do the test, and in two or three days you get a result and my result came back positive," Ron said. "Then I figured if I had it, its very likely my father had it."

Ron was correct. Philip also learned he had the same antibodies in his blood.

"I just felt kind of weak, but I didn't feel sick," Philip said.

"You were sick, Dad. You remember throwing up? You remember that," Ron told his father.

"I remember that," Ron said.

Philip said the secret to a long life is not smoking.

"No smoking, and not going to these dance halls," he said. "They're full of smoke. My brothers all passed away from that. None of them smoked, but they all liked to go dancing.

Philip can also thank genetics for his long life. His sister is 102.