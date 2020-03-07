11-month-old dog found hanging from bridge

One day after Dillenger went missing, police came and knocked on Lewis’ door.

“He said well we've got Dillinger with us. He's deceased and I said ‘Oh, did he get hit by a car?’ and he said ‘No, ma'am. It's worse than that. Somebody hung him,’” Lewis said. “I broke down and I screamed. I don't even recognize that person that screamed. I started petting him and hugging him and I just can't imagine what he went through, what he suffered.”