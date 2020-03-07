11-month-old dog found hanging from bridge

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Dillinger, an 11-month old American pitbull, filled a special place in Marie Lewis’ heart.
“I lost my partner of 23 years November 21 of last year, so three months after he passed I got Dillinger,” Lewis said. “He was my companion and that person who did this to Dillinger took this all away from me.”
One day after Dillenger went missing, police came and knocked on Lewis’ door.
“He said well we've got Dillinger with us. He's deceased and I said ‘Oh, did he get hit by a car?’ and he said ‘No, ma'am. It's worse than that. Somebody hung him,’” Lewis said. “I broke down and I screamed. I don't even recognize that person that screamed. I started petting him and hugging him and I just can't imagine what he went through, what he suffered.”
No arrests have been made in connection to Dillinger’s death. With no one to blame, Lewis said she is left blaming herself.
“I can see Dillinger. ‘Where's my mamma? How come she's not helping me?’ Looking all around. I've been crying for two days,” she said. “I haven't slept. That's what this person has taken from me. Even if I know the person I want this person to pay for what he's done.”
Lewis is asking anyone with information to come forward.
