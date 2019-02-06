11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school | KOB 4
11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school

Megan Abundis
February 06, 2019 06:57 PM

GRANTS, N.M.- An 11-year-old girl's death has been ruled a suicide and police believe she took her life because of bullying.

Police are going through Delia Watson's social media accounts and speaking with people at Mt. Taylor Elementary School, where Delia was a student.

Delia's family is now calling on leadership at the school to do a better job of educating parents and students about bullying.

They believe more could have been done to prevent Delia from taking her own life.

Delia's aunt, Alma Ramirez-Gonzales, said her niece was a warm little girl who loved to draw and give hugs.

Her latest drawing was of a dove. That drawing has been put on shirts in remembrance of Delia. Her family said the dove symbolizes Delia's want to be a part of something and to feel accepted. 

Delia’s close friends held a community vigil near Mt. Taylor Elementary Wednesday night.

Her family is holding another community vigil Saturday at Fire and Ice (next to the post office in Grants). It will start at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend.

The family has set up a Gofundme account. Click here to donate. 

Megan Abundis


Updated: February 06, 2019 06:57 PM
Created: February 06, 2019 04:00 PM

