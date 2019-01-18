115 immigrants detained at New Mexico border | KOB 4
115 immigrants detained at New Mexico border

Joshua Panas
January 18, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- United States Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 115 immigrants Thursday who crossed into New Mexico from Mexico illegally.

The agents were working at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base at Antelope Wells when they made contact with the immigrants.

The majority of the people in the group were Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles, according to the U.S. Border Patrol agents.  

An official with the U.S. Border Patrol said fifteen families requested medical attention shortly after being apprehended.

The group was apprehended one day after agents detained a group of 247 immigrants.

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 18, 2019 05:40 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 05:27 PM

