$1,200 stimulus payments begin going out to unemployed New Mexicans

Any other form of payment should be considered suspicious.

"Any kind of prepaid debit card does not come from the New Mexico unemployment office," McCamley said. "We don't do that sort of thing, and there's a good chance those things might be scams."

McCamley said unemployment scam are not uncommon.

"A lot of folks out there that know how hurting and desperate people are right now, and they will use that to try to steal from you and steal from the government," McCamley said.

Nearly $140,000 people on unemployment will receive the payments, which were approved during a special legislative session.

On Monday night, 12,000 payments went out to people who had their claims exhausted from September 12th through the week before Thanksgiving.

"Tonight we will be getting payments out to people with direct deposit chosen as their method of payment, and tomorrow we will get those payments out to people with debit cards," McCamley said.

The vast majority of people can expect the money to be in by the end of the week, according to McCamley.

Another disbursement will take place on Dec. 22 and Dec. 28.