$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall | KOB 4
Advertisement

$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall

$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall

The Associated Press
September 04, 2019 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities want to divert $125 million from two planned projects at New Mexico military bases to help to build part of President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

Members of the New Mexico congressional delegation were informed Wednesday of the Department of Defense's decision.

Funding is expected to be diverted from an $85 million project for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle training facility at Holloman Air Force Base and from a $40 million project for an information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding diverted from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of the wall along the southern border.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 04, 2019 03:14 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
Security guard detains man who fired gunshots outside of Dirty Bourbon
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000
Advertisement



$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
New Mexico cancels lease at remote Epstein ranch
Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair
Law enforcement preps for NM State Fair
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall