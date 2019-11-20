13-year-old students charged with bringing guns, knives to NM school | KOB 4
13-year-old students charged with bringing guns, knives to NM school

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 20, 2019 04:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two 13-year-old students are accused of bringing weapons to school.

According to the Alamogordo Police Department, a school resource officer at Chaparral Middle School received information about two students who were allegedly talking about possessing guns. 

The officer and school staff identified the students and found a .40 caliber pistol in one of their backpacks. The other student reportedly had a .40 caliber pistol and two knives. 

Both students were arrested, and face multiple charges. 


