13-year-old students charged with bringing guns, knives to NM school

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 20, 2019 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two 13-year-old students are accused of bringing weapons to school.
According to the Alamogordo Police Department, a school resource officer at Chaparral Middle School received information about two students who were allegedly talking about possessing guns.
The officer and school staff identified the students and found a .40 caliber pistol in one of their backpacks. The other student reportedly had a .40 caliber pistol and two knives.
Both students were arrested, and face multiple charges.
