139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield

139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield

Associated Press
February 17, 2019 08:46 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Eddy County Sheriff's officials say they're investigating the theft of 139 barrels of crude oil from an oilfield.

Advertisement

They say the barrels were removed from property owned by Concho Resources near U.S. Highway 62/180.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Concho's security supervisor contacted sheriff's officials on Jan. 31, but it's believed the theft occurred between last September and December.

The estimated loss is about $7,000.

Sheriff's officials say the department has a full-time oil field theft investigator.

They add that most oilfield sites are in isolated portions of Eddy County and it's difficult for detectives to find substantial information.

Authorities also say crude oil is not the easiest thing to sell because there's a limited amount of people that want to use it, other than the people working in the oilfield.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: February 17, 2019 08:46 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Man charged with extreme animal cruelty
Man charged with extreme animal cruelty
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
Advertisement




First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
139 barrels of crude oil stolen from a New Mexico oilfield
3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup
3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup
Psychiatrist gives tips on how to talk to your kids after Cleveland incident
Psychiatrist gives tips on how to talk to your kids after Cleveland incident