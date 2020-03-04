15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing

Xavion’s great aunt was also in court during the hearing.

"Xavion comes from a very well-established family here and so we do, his heart breaks and our heart breaks for that family," she said.

For now, Elijah’s friends and family will continue to look for answers and seek justice.

"I feel that way because he murdered my best friend slash my little brother and I feel like justice should be served,” said Jordan Archuleta, Elijah’s best friend.

Another pre-trial hearing for Montaño is scheduled for April 1. The defense hopes to get the results of an evaluation by then to determine if Montaño can receive treatment because he is a juvenile.

Montaño’s tentative trial is set for May.