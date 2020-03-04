15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing

Diana Castillo
Created: March 04, 2020 06:16 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.—A 15-year-old who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Elijah Chavez appeared in court Wednesday.

Farmington Police said Elijah was killed in December 2019 after a group of teens were drinking and playing with a gun inside a car. Two accidental gunshots were fired:  one through the roof of the car and the other through the driver’s seat where Elijah was sitting.

Advertisement

Police said none of the teens called for help.

"I think some jail time should be involved. I think he needs to be held accountable for what he did or didn't do as far as getting help and telling people. I just want him to be accountable and I think the parents should be accountable too,” said Sam Chavez, Elijah’s father.

Xavion’s great aunt was also in court during the hearing.

"Xavion comes from a very well-established family here and so we do, his heart breaks and our heart breaks for that family," she said.

For now, Elijah’s friends and family will continue to look for answers and seek justice.

"I feel that way because he murdered my best friend slash my little brother and I feel like justice should be served,” said Jordan Archuleta, Elijah’s best friend.

Another pre-trial hearing for Montaño is scheduled for April 1. The defense hopes to get the results of an evaluation by then to determine if Montaño can receive treatment because he is a juvenile.

Montaño’s tentative trial is set for May.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old
Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
APD: Report of downtown shooter was a 'swatting' hoax
APD: Report of downtown shooter was a 'swatting' hoax
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
Advertisement


NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
NM students being sent home with coronavirus-prep letters
Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail
Santa Fe vandal paints lewd images along bike trail
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing
15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing
Volunteer prosecutors to help handle cases that stem from rape kit backlog
Volunteer prosecutors to help handle cases that stem from rape kit backlog