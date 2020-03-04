15-year-old charged with manslaughter appears in court for pretrial hearing

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON, N.M.—A 15-year-old who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Elijah Chavez appeared in court Wednesday.
Farmington Police said Elijah was killed in December 2019 after a group of teens were drinking and playing with a gun inside a car. Two accidental gunshots were fired: one through the roof of the car and the other through the driver’s seat where Elijah was sitting.
Police said none of the teens called for help.
"I think some jail time should be involved. I think he needs to be held accountable for what he did or didn't do as far as getting help and telling people. I just want him to be accountable and I think the parents should be accountable too,” said Sam Chavez, Elijah’s father.
Xavion’s great aunt was also in court during the hearing.
"Xavion comes from a very well-established family here and so we do, his heart breaks and our heart breaks for that family," she said.
For now, Elijah’s friends and family will continue to look for answers and seek justice.
"I feel that way because he murdered my best friend slash my little brother and I feel like justice should be served,” said Jordan Archuleta, Elijah’s best friend.
Another pre-trial hearing for Montaño is scheduled for April 1. The defense hopes to get the results of an evaluation by then to determine if Montaño can receive treatment because he is a juvenile.
Montaño’s tentative trial is set for May.
