$1,500 check application for Navajo Nation expected to open Oct. 26

Colton Shone
Updated: October 21, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 04:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Enrolled members of the Navajo Nation are a step closer to getting $1500 checks for enduring hardship during the pandemic.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty says the plan is to get checks out to all 320,000 tribal members with their certificate of Indian blood. But there is an application process.

"What this application provides is just a series, of like, where you check the box just so you can self declare, self certify that you've been impacted by COVID," Kanazbah Crotty said.

The application should open Monday, Oct. 26 for Tribal members who are 65 and older and those with special needs and disabilities.

"The elders are going to have a week priority to apply, and then after the week, it's open to all Navajo citizens," Kanazbah Crotty said. "We do not anticipate the first distribution to take place until about mid to late November." 

Kanazbah Crotty said there will be an online portal, but people who don't have internet access will be able to apply over the phone. Paper applications will also be made available. 


