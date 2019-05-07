16-year-old shooting suspect arrested in Santa Fe | KOB 4
16-year-old shooting suspect arrested in Santa Fe

Hunter Woods 

Joshua Panas
May 07, 2019 12:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A 16-year-old boy who police believe was involved in three shootings has been into custody.

Hunter Woods was located and arrested near a business on Zafarano and Cerillos in Santa Fe. Police also arrested 19-year-old Jesus Ronquilla, who was with Woods. Police said Ronquilla had outstanding warrants.  

Woods is accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend in the abdomen last month. Investigators believe he was also involved in two other shootings while on the run. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 07, 2019 12:02 PM
Created: May 07, 2019 11:59 AM

