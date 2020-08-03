16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult

“But then I was like, no that's not coyotes, and I woke up my wife we went to the upstairs north west corner, which faces the house where the incident took place, and quickly realized it was a much more tragic situation going on,” he said.

Investigators said Montoya and White got into a physical altercation at a party before he was gunned down.

On Sunday, the community of Santa Fe gathered on the plaza to honor him. People that never met White, like Mike, said they’re still left grieving the loss of a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“I just want to send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family. Actually both families, because I know that this was tragic for everyone involved including the kids that live at the house that may not have been involved in the altercation— all the kids that witnessed it,” Mike said. “They've got to live with this for the rest of their life, you know, their high school friend and it's heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

JB White had recently graduated from Santa Fe High School and was committed to playing basketball for the Lobo men’s basketball team this coming fall.

District attorney Marco Serna said his office will file for adult charges after Montoya has a detention hearing in children’s court.