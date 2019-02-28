$1.7 million requested for flood control efforts in Belen

The city already has three retention ponds in other areas.

Lawmakers hope the retention ponds would keep water from breaching the Highline Canal, as it did last summer.

“I think this flooding was particularly damaging and it hit a particularly sensitive area,” Baca said. “It was just bad luck all the way around.”

Baca said retention ponds have been a longtime goal.

“It’s a preventative measure and crossing our fingers and hoping it’s the best measure,” he said.

Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova sent KOB 4 the following statement about the capital outlay requests:

“Belen has long sought to build retention ponds along the westside of the city to keep arroyo flood waters that come off our mesa from reaching our neighborhoods. Several years ago we built three ponds along Camino del Llano, an area that had experienced significant flooding to businesses and homes there. Those ponds now catch the flood waters and provide for a slower controlled release so the city isn't inundated. However, we still need to catch the water from two more major arroyos on the westside of Belen. This funding from Sen. Baca is the most cost-effective way to ensure Belen no longer floods. Just like on Camino del Llano, flood water would be captured west of Belen High School and along Aragon Rd. by these two new ponds so those flood waters no longer reach our neighborhoods.”