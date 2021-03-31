18-year-old makes first court appearance after arrest in teen's murder

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 31, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 18-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old in Rio Rancho made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Richard Cresap killed his former friend, Alex Jackson, near the old golf course in Rio Rancho.
According to Rio Rancho police, Jackson had a BB gun and pointed it at Cresap. According to court documents, Cresap claimed he didn't know it was a BB gun until after he shot Jackson 11 times.
Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Cresap locked up until trial.
They say, in addition to being the main suspect in the killing, Cresap has a history in the juvenile system.
According to a court filing, Cresap has a history of failing to comply with conditions of release for a juvenile offense, and was unable to be rehabilitated.
His juvenile record is sealed, but more details are expected to be released during his next court appearance.
Cresap's next court appearance will determine whether a judge believes he poses a danger to his community.
