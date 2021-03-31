18-year-old makes first court appearance after arrest in teen's murder

They say, in addition to being the main suspect in the killing, Cresap has a history in the juvenile system.

According to a court filing, Cresap has a history of failing to comply with conditions of release for a juvenile offense, and was unable to be rehabilitated.

His juvenile record is sealed, but more details are expected to be released during his next court appearance.

Cresap's next court appearance will determine whether a judge believes he poses a danger to his community.