$18,000 Savannah cat goes missing in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
Created: November 06, 2019 06:24 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- A Roswell man wants  to find his $18,000 Savannah cat, Eddie.

“He wasn’t there to bum rush me like he usually is to get his breakfast,” said Eddie’s owner, Blayne Wenzel. “So right away, it was like 'Oh no, where’s Eddie' and sure enough he was nowhere to be found."

Eddie has reportedly been missing for over a week.

"We're very heartbroken,” said Wenzel. “ We’ve had him for about 8 months now.”

Wenzel said Eddie’s presence helped with his PTSD, but his absence is more than he can bear.

"We’ve grown very attached. He plays fetch with my daughters,” Wenzel said. “He sleeps with me every night. He gives me something to do during the day while my wife is at work. So, it's been pretty heartbreaking."

Wenzel is not sure how Eddie got out, but he believes the cat slipped through the back door.

Now, the family fears the worst.

“He’s closer to 60 percent wild and 40 percent domestic, so he’s got no experience outside,” Wenzel said.

However, Wenzel hopes Eddie finds his way back home safe and sound.

“He’s become one of the family and he’s irreplaceable,” he said.

Eddie stands 4 ft. tall and weighs 20 lbs. He is brown with black spots and has a black nose.

The family encourage anyone who knows where Eddie may be to give them a call at (575) 840-1142 or (575) 840-1637.


