19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe

Kassi Nelson
Updated: November 18, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: November 18, 2019 04:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A cat from Portland, Oregon was found in Santa Fe.

Sasha ended up at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter in early November.

Advertisement

“Sasha came up to us as a stray, wandering the streets of Santa Fe,” said Murad Kidar, who works at the shelter. “Animal Control brought him in.”

Sasha did not have a collar, however, he was microchipped.

Kidar found out that Sasha belonged to a family in Portland, Oregon.

He had been missing for five years.

Sasha will board a flight Tuesday to be reunited with his family.

Sasha’s owner has not seen him since he was a kitten. He was surprised to learn Sasha has grown to be 19 pounds.

“He's a big boy,” Victor Usov said.

Victor thought he would never see Sasha again.

“We thought we'd lost him to a coyote or a wild animal, but to hear he was across the continent was really fun,” he said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
APD: Device located at Albuquerque elementary school
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
Excessive litigation a threat to home construction
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Advertisement


National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
National Guard Major General updates legislators on border operations
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
State Auditor: Settlements under Martinez administration were ‘abuse of power’
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
Tony Hillerman Library still in need of repair after car crash
APS kicks off superintendent search meetings
APS kicks off superintendent search meetings
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure
Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure