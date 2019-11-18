19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe

Kassi Nelson
November 18, 2019
Created: November 18, 2019 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A cat from Portland, Oregon was found in Santa Fe.
Sasha ended up at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter in early November.
“Sasha came up to us as a stray, wandering the streets of Santa Fe,” said Murad Kidar, who works at the shelter. “Animal Control brought him in.”
Sasha did not have a collar, however, he was microchipped.
Kidar found out that Sasha belonged to a family in Portland, Oregon.
He had been missing for five years.
Sasha will board a flight Tuesday to be reunited with his family.
Sasha’s owner has not seen him since he was a kitten. He was surprised to learn Sasha has grown to be 19 pounds.
“He's a big boy,” Victor Usov said.
Victor thought he would never see Sasha again.
“We thought we'd lost him to a coyote or a wild animal, but to hear he was across the continent was really fun,” he said.
