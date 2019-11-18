19 pound cat from Oregon found in Santa Fe

Kidar found out that Sasha belonged to a family in Portland, Oregon.

He had been missing for five years.

Sasha will board a flight Tuesday to be reunited with his family.

Sasha’s owner has not seen him since he was a kitten. He was surprised to learn Sasha has grown to be 19 pounds.

“He's a big boy,” Victor Usov said.

Victor thought he would never see Sasha again.

“We thought we'd lost him to a coyote or a wild animal, but to hear he was across the continent was really fun,” he said.