2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional deaths in the state from COVID-19 on Friday.
The latest deaths include:
As of Friday, 19 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the total to 1,091.
The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state said 75 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 235 people have recovered.
The Department of Health has also identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
