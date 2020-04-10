2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state said 75 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 235 people have recovered.

The Department of Health has also identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).