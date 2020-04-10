2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000 | KOB 4
2 additional deaths reported as total COVID-19 cases in NM surpasses 1,000

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional deaths in the state from COVID-19 on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

As of Friday, 19 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the total to 1,091.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include: 

  • 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 29 new cases in McKinley County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state said 75 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 235 people have recovered.

The Department of Health has also identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregant living facilities:

  • Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
  • Aztec Health Care in Aztec
  • Beehive Homes in Farmington
  • Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
  • Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque 
  • La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
  • Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  • Lifecare Farmington in Farmington
  • Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


