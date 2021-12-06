2 Albuquerque city councilors sponsor $110M bond proposal

However, some are asking councilors to pump the breaks and wait until several new council members take office in January, including councilor Sena's replacement, councilor-elect Louie Sanchez.

Sanchez believes because Sena was appointed, not elected, he should get a seat at the table for the remainder of her term.

"It's very, very obvious that I should be the elected official right now,” said Sanchez.

Sena said until her term is over, she will represent District 1 as best as she can – and she believes this bond package will do that.

“I want to really stress the point that the district has suffered immensely once councilor Sanchez passed away. I filled his vacancy knowing that in between from when he passed to really the district got to have that representation. We lost out in critical investments and in dollars and projects as well. I'm not going to certainly let that happen again.”