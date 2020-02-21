2 downtown Santa Fe businesses robbed at knifepoint

The robber also hit a jewelry store. The son of the owner said the man got away with $30,000 worth of jewelry.

The Santa Fe Police Department launched Operation Downtown Focus in February, assigning four more officers to patrol the area.

Starting Saturday, the department will launch phase three of the operation – deploying its bike team downtown.

People who work in the area welcome the added police presence.

“They've needed to do that forever,” Anna Duffy said. “And it's taken them far too long and they better jump on it now in my opinion."

Santa Fe police is offering two $1,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest.