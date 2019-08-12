2 education groups urge caution on New Mexico tests revamp | KOB 4
2 education groups urge caution on New Mexico tests revamp

The Associated Press
August 12, 2019 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico education advocacy groups are urging caution as state officials work to revamp a student assessment test.

NewMexicoKidsCAN and Teach Plus said last week they hope state education officials maintain rigorous standards for stability.

Last month, the state released results that showed around 80% of New Mexico students weren't proficient in math and 67% weren't proficient in reading. The results were from a "transition test" administered in the spring.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scrapped a previous test amid pressure from teachers unions. A panel is helping create a new test despite criticism from some Republicans.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki told The Associated Press it was "incredibly outrageous" to ask if the administration was seeking to make the test easier to raise proficiency rates.

