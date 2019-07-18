2 guards taken to hospital after attack in New Mexico prison | KOB 4
2 guards taken to hospital after attack in New Mexico prison

The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 02:35 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Officials say two guards were taken to a hospital after they were attacked by inmates at a New Mexico prison.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces was placed on lockdown Tuesday evening.

The state Corrections Department's constituent services liaison, Ricardo Montoya, says multiple inmates were involved in the attack on the guards.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the attack.

Created: July 18, 2019 02:35 PM

