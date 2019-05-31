2 inmates who escaped Arkansas jail captured in New Mexico
The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 05:16 PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a jail in Little Rock by apparently crawling through a bathroom ceiling have been captured.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday that 31-year-old Jason Michael Brown and 47-year-old Geronimo Espericueta were captured after they were located in Hatch.
Authorities say Brown was being held on robbery, burglary and theft charges, while Espericueta was being held on drug charges.
The pair were discovered missing early Thursday morning from the county jail in Little Rock. The sheriff's office says the pair crawled through the ceiling in the "B'' Unit, which is an older unit attached to the newer jail facility.
NM State Troopers were able to apprehend the two escapees at around 3:20PM. They were following up on tips given to them from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The escapees were driving a red 2003 Tahoe with AR tags. Both Subjects are awaiting extradition Dona Ana County, NM— PulaskiCoARSheriff (@PCSOARSheriff) May 31, 2019
