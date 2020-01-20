2 killed in crash south of Belen | KOB 4
2 killed in crash south of Belen

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 20, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: January 20, 2020 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and an SUV, according to New Mexico State Police.

The crash occurred Monday on U.S. 60/Highway 304, south of Belen.

Police said the SUV pulled out in front of the semi, causing it to tip over. The male and female in the SUV were killed. The driver of the semi, which was hauling cattle, survived the crash.

New Mexico State Police's Drone Team is helping investigate the crash.


