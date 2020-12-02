2 longtime Democratic New Mexico senators vacate seats early | KOB 4
2 longtime Democratic New Mexico senators vacate seats early

2 longtime Democratic New Mexico senators vacate seats early

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2020 12:07 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A longtime New Mexico state senator has announced he is retiring from his position a month before his four-year term was scheduled to expire. He lost his bid for reelection this year.

Democratic state Sen. John Arthur Smith, who had served eight terms and was chairman of the influential Senate Finance Committee, announced Tuesday he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Smith’s colleague Democratic state Sen. Richard Martinez also submitted his resignation early this week.

It’s unclear whether anyone will step into the two positions before the start of the next legislative session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

