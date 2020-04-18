2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798

Justine Lopez
Created: April 18, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday. The state total of confirmed cases has reached 1,798.
The latest deaths include:
The latest positive cases include:
State officials said 92 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 465 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company