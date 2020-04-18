2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798 | KOB 4
2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798

Justine Lopez
Created: April 18, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday. The state total of confirmed cases has reached 1,798.

The latest deaths include:

  • A Bernalillo County female in her 60s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
  • A McKinley County female in her 40s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The latest positive cases include:

  • 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 40 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County

State officials said 92 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 465 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


