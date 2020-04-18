2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798

A Bernalillo County female in her 60s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

A McKinley County female in her 40s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The latest positive cases include:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

State officials said 92 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 465 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.