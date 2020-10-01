2 New Mexico girls are first in state to become Eagle Scouts

Brittany Costello
October 01, 2020
Created: October 01, 2020 04:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A year after girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America in New Mexico, two girls joined the ranks as Eagle Scouts.
Sierra and Ainsley Martin camped more than 90 nights and hiked nearly 200 miles in the last year and a half to earn the Eagle Scout honor.
They've also served approximately 400 service hours.
Sierra said her Eagle Scout project was aimed at the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Me, my troop and my family made 216 medical masks for Presbyterian Hospital," Sierra said.
The girls said their work doesn't end with the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout.
"We have plans to earn the rest of them (badges) and looking forward to continue learning about all of the cool careers and industries you get to explore through the merit badges," Ainsley said.
