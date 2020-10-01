2 New Mexico girls are first in state to become Eagle Scouts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2 New Mexico girls are first in state to become Eagle Scouts

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 01, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A year after girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America in New Mexico, two girls joined the ranks as Eagle Scouts.

Sierra and Ainsley Martin camped more than 90 nights and hiked nearly 200 miles in the last year and a half to earn the Eagle Scout honor.

Advertisement

They've also served approximately 400 service hours.

Sierra said her Eagle Scout project was aimed at the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Me, my troop and my family made 216 medical masks for Presbyterian Hospital," Sierra said.

The girls said their work doesn't end with the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout.

"We have plans to earn the rest of them (badges) and looking forward to continue learning about all of the cool careers and industries you get to explore through the merit badges," Ainsley said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update today
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Former APD chief unloads on Keller administration, interim chief and CAO respond
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Trump awaiting results after top aide contracts COVID-19
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks walks from Marine One to accompany President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as he departs Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list
New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 227 additional COVID-19 cases
Voters could approve money to help with nursing shortage
Voters could approve money to help with nursing shortage