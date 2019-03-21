2 New Mexico inmates face charges from escape attempt | KOB 4
2 New Mexico inmates face charges from escape attempt

The Associated Press
March 21, 2019 01:12 PM

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Two inmates who authorities allege tried to escape from a southeastern New Mexico jail this month face kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Gabriel Rodriguez and Justin Hobbs were recently charged following their alleged March 6 escape attempt from the Lea County Detention Center.

According to Lovington police, the 28-year-old Rodriguez and the 23-year-old Hobbs attacked a corrections officer during their escape attempt. Police say the pair briefly overpowered the guard, then beat and restrained him.

The inmates were later taken into custody in the jail.

Records indicate both prisoners have lengthy criminal histories and are facing multi-year sentences in relation to other cases.

It was not known if the inmates had attorneys in their new cases.

The Associated Press


Created: March 21, 2019 01:12 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

