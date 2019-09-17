2 New Mexico Military Institute cadets accused of raping 15-year-old

“She disclosed she was escorted to a dorm room where two cadets, who were identified as Kiarion Freeman and David Kohnson, entered and sexually assaulted her," said New Mexico State Police Lieutenant Mark Soriano.

The girl told police that the assault by both men lasted about 15 minutes.

A witness said she spotted the victim leaving the dorm room in tears.

Police said Freeman admitted to touching the girl, but both men claim they did not have sex with the girl.

School officials said the students will not be allowed to return to the school.

"As far as we're concerned, they're no longer students here,” said Carl Hansen, public information officer for NMMI.