2 people dead, 9 arrested after van rollover in New Mexico

Associated Press
April 07, 2019 07:50 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and nine others arrested after a minivan believed to be carrying immigrants rolled in southern New Mexico near the Texas border.
    
U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector responded to a report of a suspected smuggling incident around 5 p.m. Saturday on New Mexico's Highway 9.
    
Authorities say the minivan failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, so agents deployed a tire deflation device.
    
The minivan swerved to avoid the device and rolled over.
    
Border Patrol officials say two occupants of the minivan were ejected and declared dead at the scene.
    
Their names are being withheld until relatives are notified.
    
Authorities say five other occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Associated Press


Created: April 07, 2019 07:50 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

