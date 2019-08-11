2 people killed in crash near Gallup
August 11, 2019 04:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were killed in a crash on I-40 east of Gallup Saturday.
New Mexico State Police is investigating what caused the Ford Bronco, carrying four people, to go off the roadway and roll.
Latoya Dee Aisetwea, 24, and Leonard Benedict Aisetewa, 21, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victims are both from Zuni.
A 54-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.
Police do not believe seat belts were properly utilized.
