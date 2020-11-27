2 people killed in Valencia County shooting

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Valencia County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) is investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two people.
The shooting occurred in the Meadowlake community around 4 p.m., according to VCSO.
Authorities have not released the names of the two people killed. They also haven't said whether they are looking for any potential suspects.
