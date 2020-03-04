2 people tested for coronavirus in NM

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 04, 2020 04:59 PM
Created: March 04, 2020 03:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that two people in New Mexico have been tested for coronavirus.
One of the tests was negative, and the other test is still pending, according to the governor.
While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico, the governor said the state is preparing.
"We are working diligently to prevent having cases here, but we also want to be realistic that when you have an infectious disease of this nature, this virus, and it's in neighboring states, the likelihood is that all states in the country will be affected in some way."
The New Mexico Department of Health said they are monitoring 30 people in the state who have self-quarantined.
The governor said she doesn't want people to panic.
"I'm certainly not in a state of panic," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "No one else in the state is behaving in that way."
Instead of panicking, the governor said people should take precautions to stay healthy.
"Wash your hands, which is the most effective way to prevent the spread of this virus and any other infectious disease," the governor said. "If you are sick, stay home. That is really critical that folks do that."
