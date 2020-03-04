2 people tested for coronavirus in NM

The New Mexico Department of Health said they are monitoring 30 people in the state who have self-quarantined.

The governor said she doesn't want people to panic.

"I'm certainly not in a state of panic," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "No one else in the state is behaving in that way."

Instead of panicking, the governor said people should take precautions to stay healthy.

"Wash your hands, which is the most effective way to prevent the spread of this virus and any other infectious disease," the governor said. "If you are sick, stay home. That is really critical that folks do that."