2 plead guilty to assisting with Curry County jail escape

Sarina Dodson 

The Associated Press
January 28, 2019

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A man and woman accused of helping three men who escaped from an eastern New Mexico county jail have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2018 escape.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Jon Hausmann entered his plea last week to a felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon and was sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison. Other charges were dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Hausmann was arrested in June when Curry County sheriff deputies, following up on a tip, found him at a Clovis home hiding the inmates who had escaped days earlier.

Former detention officer Sarina Dodson pleaded guilty to three counts of assisting escape and one count of bringing contraband into jail. She will be sentenced following an evaluation.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News

