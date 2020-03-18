2 positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation is under a state of emergency.

In a news briefing Wednesday, Pres. Jonathan Nez said vacant houses that are part of the Navajo Housing Authority could be opened up on an emergency basis for families-- to prevent overcrowding and the spread of COVID-19.

"We will come to a point where we won't have the resources any longer," said Dr. Loretta Christensen, Navajo area IHS chief medical officer.

Congressional leaders say, in the coming weeks, tribes will need access to more medical supplies and equipment.

"The federal government has for decades and decades underfunded the Indian health service," Rep. Deb Haaland said.

"Sen. Udall and Rep. Haaland said they're pushing for legislation to allow tribes to have access to CDC funding to address this crisis as soon as possible.

Navajo Nation officials are also recommending tribal members to follow health guidelines and also to stay home to prevent the spread.