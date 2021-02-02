2 recreational marijuana bills introduced during legislative session

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2021 05:04 PM
Created: February 02, 2021 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bills that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults have been introduced in Santa Fe.
State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto and Sen. Cliff Pirtle filed the bills Monday.
Both of the bills would legalize the recreational marijuana industry. However, the bills differ in how the industry would operate.
One would require a new state agency be created to regulate marijuana production, distribution and employees.
